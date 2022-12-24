Border produce markets are relieved to have ample supplies of their most popular Christmas items after months of extreme weather wreacked havoc on crops and transport routes.
As families and friends prepare feasts for a restriction-free Christmas, Louise Arnold from Arnold's Fruit Market in Wodonga and Aleesha Schausinger from Harris Farm Albury said there were three items across both stores that locals couldn't get enough of.
After a difficult start to the season, summer berries are in third highest demand for shoppers. Even if they weren't, Louise Arnold said, many people would struggle to go through Christmas without the summer staple.
"They had to ripen and they had to get to a good size," Ms Arnold said. "Its been a bit like waiting for Santa."
Recent cold temperatures and wet spring have been rough for early season berry crops, including at High Grove pick-your-own berry farm where this year's first harvest ran up to 10 days late.
"The berry crop looks really good," High Grove operator Tony Iaria said as inclement weather moved to more moderate conditions.
Second most popular are cherries, which make an equally good centrepiece as a last minute gift. Mrs Schausinger said the cherries in store now missed the extreme flooding and heavy rain that devastated much of the state's cherry and berry supply.
"Cherries are going really well even though they're expensive this year due to the weather," Mrs Schausinger said.
Twelve days out from Christmas, Arnold's Fruit Market received a sizeable cherry delivery from their Beechworth supplier after weeks of fielding frantic customers enquiries.
"We only got the cherries on Monday. They're beautiful locally grown Beechworth cherries in two kilo gift boxes," Ms Arnold said.
"We have had phone calls for weeks."
Mrs Schausinger said it was the same at Harris Farm where cherries numbered among the retailers only stock shortages.
The third consecutive La Nina resulted in another embattled season for growers across east coast states. Farmers reported delays, quality reduction and aesthetic variations to early season fruits and vegetables, while farm labour shortages and damaged transport routes compounded supply issues.
But by December the familiar sight and smell of the Border's top trolley pick were back in solid supply. Likely unsurprising to many, the most popular item for Christmas at both Harris Farm and Arnold's Fruit Market are the tree-ripened tropical treat, mangoes.
"There is only a 200-day season of mangoes," Ms Arnold said. "We have waited all year."
Mindful of those running Christmas on a budget, Mrs Schausinger suggested mango-based platters, salads and deserts for Christmas lunch.
"This year it's really difficult for people with the cost of living gone so high," Mrs Schausinger said.
"People go nuts for mangoes. We sell mangoes by the tray and tray sale mangoes are definitely really popular this year.
"And they make a great gift."
