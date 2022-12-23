The Border Mail
Howlong's Jim Lewry loses beard after raising more than $2000 for Albury Wodonga Regional Cancer Centre

By Beau Greenway
Updated December 23 2022 - 2:47pm, first published 2:30pm
Catherine Lewry during the final stages of shaving her husband Jim's beard in support of the Albury Wodonga Regional Cancer Centre Trust Fund on Friday. Picture supplied

A Howlong man has parted way with his beard of six months to thank all those who helped his wife through her cancer treatment.

