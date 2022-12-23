A Howlong man has parted way with his beard of six months to thank all those who helped his wife through her cancer treatment.
Jim Lewry, usually clean-shaven, raised more than $2100 by encouraging people to vote if he should save or shave his whiskers in return for a donation to the Albury Wodonga Regional Cancer Centre Trust Fund.
To his dismay, the overwhelming majority voted for the beard to stay until Christmas, with some suggesting he should leave it until it grows long enough to braid.
Just two votes, amounting to $47 in donations, were in favour of shaving it off.
Mr Lewry's wife, Catherine, who received treatment at the cancer centre in 2020, did the honours of shaving the beard at Albury's Hovell Tree Park on Friday and he was glad to see it go.
"While I've hated having the beard, it has been worth it to support such a state-of-the-art facility. It was good to get people thinking and talking about it," Mr Lewry said.
Mrs Lewry had 16 rounds of chemotherapy and six weeks of radiation to overcome breast cancer.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
