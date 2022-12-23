The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Wodonga Council debates the merits of allowing international travel with past South Korea fiasco lurking

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
December 24 2022 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Olga Quilty speaking at this week's Wodonga Council meeting where she attempted to halt international travel for the city's representatives. Picture by James Wiltshire.

INTERNATIONAL trips are still available for Wodonga councillors after a bid to stop such travel failed.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Bunn

Anthony Bunn

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.