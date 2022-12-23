INTERNATIONAL trips are still available for Wodonga councillors after a bid to stop such travel failed.
Councillor Olga Quilty, at this week's council meeting, argued for no overseas journeys and moved an amendment to remove them from the council expenses policy.
"Even if we have some international interest in places like Logic or the like we can always have people come to us," Cr Quilty said.
"We can always talk via various means of communication, which modern technology allows, it's not at all necessary for us to travel in our capacity as councillors internationally."
Under the policy, foreign travel by councillors must be approved by a resolution at a public council meeting and if permitted they will receive the option of travelling in an airline's business class for all international flights in excess of six hours.
Councillor Kev Poulton hinted at that debacle.
"I understand it's not a good look and there's been trouble in this organisation in the past, but I think the adequate protections are all in place," Cr Poulton said.
"You're not talking junkets just for the sake of going to a roads expo, you're talking about something strategic."
Cr Graeme Simpfendorfer said he was aware of interest in the Logic industrial estate from overseas that may require councillor travel.
"I think we're doing ourselves a bit of a disservice if we didn't at least debate the option for the mayors or CEOs or councillors to travel overseas for the benefit of our city," he said.
Cr Quilty's amendment was lost 5-2 with deputy mayor Libby Hall the only one to back her stance.
Mayor Ron Mildren joined with his colleagues Danny Lowe, Danny Chamberlain, Cr Simpfendorfer and Cr Poulton in supporting the status quo.
