Recidivist drug-driver given a hefty fine after incidents little over a week apart

An Albury man in jail on other matters who has a string of drug-driving offences on his record has fronted court again.
James Brendon McWaters has been convicted on two more charges of driving a vehicle with an illicit drug present in his blood.
On sentencing the 24-year-old, Albury Local Court magistrate Sally McLaughlin said, after reading through his criminal history, that McWaters had committed "eight or nine" like offences.
McWaters pleaded guilty to the two second-offence charges, having appeared before Ms McLaughlin via a video link to custody.
Defence lawyer Jaimee Simonsen said McWaters would remain in jail, on remand, for some time awaiting sentence on other charges.
Ms McLaughlin told McWaters he had issues he needed to address.
"Your record clearly indicates you're somebody who has had a significant issue with drug addiction," she said.
McWaters was seen driving a silver Ford Falcon sedan, with Victorian registration, out of Albury's SS&A car park on September 10 at 11.16am.
He pulled into Swift Street, cutting off a car heading east.
McWaters then turned left at David Street and travelled north at 60km/h. He turned into Wilson Street, but went against a red light.
He stopped in Olive Street, where he provided a negative result to a roadside alcohol breath test but a positive oral fluid test result for methamphetamine.
"I haven't had any, I'm hanging around others that smoke it," he told police, when asked about his drug-taking.
The second illicit drug-driving offence was on September 18.
McWaters was fined $3000 and disqualified from driving for 12 months.
