When James Kora agreed to see out a three year plan, he meant it.
The Albury-Wodonga Steamers coach bought into a formula for success at the end of 2020, and though it has came with disturbances, he's back to lead the side next season.
"The plan started off by building our first year in, the second year was about sharpening it up a little bit and then the third year was to have a red hot crack at it," he said.
"The main goal was to win the comp, and hopefully we'd achieve that in the third year - making it to the grand final and get the club back up there.
"COVID destroyed us the first year and last season we missed out on finals.
"So next year we thought let's finish the third year off and everyone have a good crack at it."
Kora heads the senior coaching panel with Nathan Bright as second grade mentor, while James Le Cornu takes the reins as assistant.
With the first grade side falling short of finals in 2022, Kora is ramping up the preparations to ensure a false start doesn't occur.
"Last year I gave them a month off and we didn't start back up until February, and we found we were behind the eight ball all the way through the season," he said.
"This time we'll be ready to go on the 10th of January to hit the ground running."
While rugby union is far from the most popular sport in Albury-Wodonga, the potential for it to grow is remarkable - especially considering some of the gems bursting through the ranks.
Young prop Drew Brndusic earned a call up for Super Rugby club Brumbies for the first two matches of Rugby Australia's under-18s series in May, and made his mark on his side throughout the year.
Later in October, Steamers junior Harry Harrington followed suit, picked in the Brumbies under-16 outfit at number eight.
Kora wants to be able to harness that youth, and better nurture it for future prosperity of the Steamers.
"The hardest thing for us is trying to stop them from going off to university, but that's just life," he said.
"The talent is there, we just have to tap into it and look after it a little bit better."
Kora has been a staple of the club for a decade now.
His loyal service and expertise have been on show as both a player and coach, and when establishing the plan's blueprint in 2021, a grand final berth in year three was circled as the target.
Entering the third year of the plan next season comes with expectation, but Kora has a feeling his patience will pay off in 2023.
"It was a bit tough coming out of COVID, players were a bit hesitant to commit themselves to the spot, wondering if they will or won't play," he said.
"Once we got past that stage it was about commitment, getting to training regularly and putting bodies on the line.
"Things are looking good for us already, there's a lot of chat amongst the group about being excited about playing.
"If you can build something, it's going to get there eventually."
