The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

James Kora back on board as Albury-Wodonga Steamers coach

LN
By Liam Nash
Updated December 23 2022 - 4:21pm, first published 1:14pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Kora is back on board as first grade coach of the Albury-Wodonga Steamers in 2023. Picture by Tara Trewhella

When James Kora agreed to see out a three year plan, he meant it.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LN

Liam Nash

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.