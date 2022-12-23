A FORMER hotel manager and ex-partner of MP Sussan Ley, has been lauded as "a cracking and caring bloke" after dying in a car crash.
Graham Johnston was driving his silver Audi sedan along the Four Corners Road, south of Rand, about 5.35am on Friday when tragedy struck.
Police stated the vehicle allegedly left the roadway and collided with a tree.
Mr Johnston was declared dead at the scene.
Hospitality group owner Jason Sheather employed Mr Johnston as a bar manager at Soden's Hotel in 2012.
"I had the pleasure of knowing Johnno for a long time as a mate but he also worked with us at Soden's for a couple of years," he said.
"He was a hard worker and the perfect publican, always smiling and friendly."
Mr Sheather said they joked he was the Tom Cruise character from the movie Cocktail and Mr Johnston was the Bryan Brown figure.
"He was a cracking and caring bloke who could talk to anyone of different ages and backgrounds," Mr Sheather said.
"A genuine and ripping bloke who enjoyed a beer and a punt."
In recent years, Mr Johnston was a regular at the Star Hotel in Albury.
Ms Ley was left absolutely shocked and upset at the loss of Mr Johnston who was her partner for several years until last March.
Mr Johnston helped farm at Rand for Ms Ley's election manager Angus MacNeil, who died in September.
Albury Anglican priest Peter MacLeod-Miller described Mr Johnston as "everybody's friend".
"He will have touched the lives of many people and as Christmas comes this will take away from that for a lot of people," he said.
