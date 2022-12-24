An Eldorado farmer will represent her region for the Victorian Farmers Federation.
Natasha Lobban will be the North East region councillor, one of several uncontested representative positions announced by the VFF on Friday.
Emma Germano, a third-generation farmer from Mirboo North in Gippsland, has been re-elected president for her second term while Danyel Cucinotta was also returned as vice-president.
VFF Acting Returning Officer Brendan Tatham congratulated all successful incumbent office bearers as the future leaders of Victoria's peak agricultural advocacy body.
"I congratulate both Emma and Danyel and look forward to working with them and the wider VFF team to help deliver for farmers and regional Victorians in the coming years," he said.
The vote counting took place in Melbourne on Thursday.
