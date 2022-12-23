The Border Mail
EPA lays charges against Wangaratta sausage casing factory Van Hessen Australia

Updated December 23 2022 - 4:43pm, first published 3:30pm
The EPA has received more than 160 reports about the smell coming from the Van Hessen sausage casing site in South Wangaratta since mid-October. Picture supplied

Charges have been laid against a Wangaratta sausage casing factory following "persistent offensive odours" affecting surrounding areas since October.

