Charges have been laid against a Wangaratta sausage casing factory following "persistent offensive odours" affecting surrounding areas since October.
Environment Protection Authority Victoria announced on Friday it had charged Van Hessen Australia and an officer of the company and also served the company with a prohibition notice.
"This notice stops it discharging wastewater into its wastewater ponds until dissolved oxygen levels are maintained at an acceptable level and odours are not discharged beyond the boundary of the premises," the EPA said.
The authority charged the company, which has an office in Albury, NSW, and its Wangaratta-based manager in relation to breaching conditions of the company's licence to operate a sausage skin manufacturing plant in Shanley St, Wangaratta South.
The company's licence condition requires it to ensure odours are not discharged, emitted or released beyond the boundaries of the premises.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"Unfortunately, these measures could not make the odours disappear," he said at the time.
Van Hessen has been contacted this week for comment.
EPA acting North East regional manager Ben Kneebone said officers would continue to inspect the site.
"We have been conducting regular odour surveillance in the nearby residential and industrial areas and we believe the notice will assist in reducing the impacts on the community," he said.
"We want the issue of odour impacting on local residents fixed as quickly as possible.'"
The company must respond to EPA by January 6, 2023, showing how it has achieved compliance with the notice's conditions.
The EPA said the breach mentioned in each charge was a criminal offence under section 63(1) of the Environment Protection Act 2017 and carried a maximum fine of $1,849,200 for companies and $369,840 for individuals.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.