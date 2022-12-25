The Border Mail
Corowa-Rutherglen's Jy Lane signs with WAFL outfit Perth

By Andrew Moir
December 26 2022 - 7:00am
Jy Lane is captured in mid-air as he launches the ball against Albury over Easter. The next time Lane played the Tigers he dislocated his shoulder.

Corowa-Rutherglen will have five players tackling a higher level next year with classy midfielder Jy Lane joining former coach Peter German at Perth.

