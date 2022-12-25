Corowa-Rutherglen will have five players tackling a higher level next year with classy midfielder Jy Lane joining former coach Peter German at Perth.
Lane's superb season was cut short when he dislocated his left shoulder, which wouldn't 'pop' back in, against Albury on July 2.
"I've been keen on moving there for a while, a few of the boys in Geelong have been over and played and my previous coach at Newtown-Chilwell lives in Perth," he outlined.
"It's a good opportunity to live there, it's a good place footy-wise with the big, open grounds."
The WAFL will be Lane's highest standard.
The 23-year-old returned to the Roos last season, while still travelling from Geelong.
He admits as a traveller he didn't get to experience a pre-season under German.
And although excited with his next chapter, Lane admits it was a difficult decision to leave the Roos, who have had a brutal off-season, losing quality players.
"It's obviously tough, but you've got to do what's best for you at the time, if I don't go now, I probably won't go," he revealed.
"I love playing at Corowa and would love to stay and help out, but it might be the best thing for me to leave because coming back I will have greater experience."
Lane moved to the midfield from defence, with his speed and ability to break away from stoppages igniting the Roos early.
The Roos now have Kaelan Bradtke (trialling with Richmond AFL), Ryan Eyers (Geelong VFL) and Jedd Longmire (Collingwood VFL) joining Cody Howard (also Perth).
"As a club we are very proud of the development of our young players," Roos' football director Craig Spencer enthused.
"It is a great achievement to have five of our great young men taking the next step to a higher level and while the loss of these potential champions will be hard to cover, it opens up some great opportunities for the next generation.
"We are excited to see how the Melksham's, Pirnag's, Sandral's, Lavis's and Beveridge's develop."
