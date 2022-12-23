Trainer Donna Scott is having a December to remember after Halo Warrior extended the stable's sensational winning streak at Wagga on Friday.
The stable has been in red-hot form this month with the phenomenal strike rate of six winners from its past 11 runners.
Halo Warrior scored a dominant win in the $27,000 Open Handicap, (1200m) with Brendan Ward aboard.
Ward produced Halo Warrior four runners wide down the home straight who was able to career away late to win by more than two lengths.
The six-year-old gelding boasts a consistent record of seven wins and two minor placings from 24-starts.
Ward said Halo Warrior was in terrific form after also winning aboard the gelding at Wagga at his previous start.
"It was a dominant win," Ward said.
"I thought the pace was only moderate, so I had him a bit closer to the speed today.
"Donna told me pre-race that he is the type of horse that you can't afford to let get bottled up and appreciates galloping room where he can roll forward and come to the outside and finish strongly.
"And that's exactly how the race panned out."
Fellow Albury trainer Ron Stubbs also enjoyed a winner at Wagga with Prophet's Daughter.
The lightly raced mare broke through for the first win of her career in the $30,000 Maiden Handicap, (1000m) with Nick Souquet aboard.
Prophet's Daughter looked likely to be only a place chance half-way down the straight but found another gear over the final 100m to snatch the win.
