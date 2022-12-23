Residents on the Victorian side of the Border are being encouraged to "stockpile" free rapid antigen tests, as remaining state-run testing services and vaccination centres are closed.
Vaccinations at the central Wodonga Testing and Distribution Site ended on Friday, with free rapid antigen testing [RAT] distribution and PCR testing to continue until the end of the year.
On Thursday the Victorian government announced it would close its nine remaining vaccination services operated by local public health units, while making RATs free for Victorians until the end of the year.
From 2023, that responsibility will move to councils.
Albury Wodonga Health executive director Dr Lucie Shanahan said it was important not to confuse the closure with a reduced risk, and encouraged Victorians to take advantage of the free RATs.
"We are still locally within a surge of COVID-19 and we know infection rates have increased locally in the past couple of weeks," Dr Shanahan said.
"We are at risk for COVID-19 spreading over the next few days.
"If you present on a day with a Medicare card, we will distribute RATs to you. If you come back the next day with your Medicare card, we will distribute RATs to you."
Communicable Diseases Manager Jenny Keogh said plans for the Ovens Murray Public Health Unit next year were not known.
"We're just going to wait and see what the department and ATAGI recommend," Ms Keogh said.
"Our staff will be able to return to the workforce where demand is higher. We appreciate all they have done to keep our community safe in the past few years."
Dr Shanahan and Ms Keogh said the community was now "well aware" of the COVID-safe measures needed going forward.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"It has been an unbelievable couple of years," Dr Shanahan said.
"Twelve months ago we were standing up the massive drive-through Gateway testing site. That was a huge effort.
"If we think about where we were 12 months ago compared to where we are today, it is timely that we start to scale down and scale back our COVID-19 response."
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Bookmark https://www.bordermail.com.au/
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking and regular headlines newsletters
Follow us on Twitter: @bordermail
Follow us on Instagram @bordermail
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.