The Border Mail

Remembering the Mates Store's Christmas windows - and the man behind their genius

By Geoff Romero, Albury & District Historical Society
December 24 2022 - 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
In the Mates Store window on the corner of Dean & Kiewa streets, Santa Claus meets his maker, Stan Heppner, and (right) Santa "tickling the ivories" in the store's window display at Christmas 1968. Picture supplied

Her hands were already on the window and then she pressed her nose to the glass. She was trying to get a closer look at the small figure of Santa Claus playing an organ in the window of Mates department store, Dean Street Albury.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.