Hobart Hurricanes' speedster Nathan Ellis says they must improve their catching if they're to live up to the pre-tournament expectations.
The talent-laden outfit started as one of the favourites, but dropped to a one-two win-loss record after falling to Sydney Sixers on Thursday night.
"We've already dropped seven or eight catches, that's the first thing that we have to improve," Ellis stressed.
"The good thing is we've been in every game up to our eye-balls, so if we can improve in the catching that will have a flow-on effect to the rest of our game."
Despite the disappointing start, the Hurricanes will start favourites against Sydney Thunder when they meet at Lavington Sports Ground on New Year's Eve from 3.30pm.
It's the first time the Border has hosted a competition match, although two practice games, involving the Thunder and Melbourne Stars were held, the last in 2017.
While the Thunder has largely changed since then, one of Hobart's players has played previously in the region.
Opener D'Arcy Short played for Northern Territory in the Australian Country Championships in 2010.
The NT won the competition and Short soon became one of the first stars of the Big Bash format.
He reiterated Ellis's comments that the team had yet to fire.
ALSO IN SPORT:
"We haven't played a perfect game, but we need to improve everything, our batting, bowling and fielding," he admitted.
"We've dropped too many catches and some have turned out to be crucial, we dropped (Perth Scorchers) Joe Clarke when he was two and he made 98."
The 'Canes have unveiled though one of the personality players of the tournament in unheralded spinner Paddy Dooley.
His deliberate preparation to bowl and unique action, combined with his child-like enthusiasm for the contest, has endeared him to a flock of new fans.
"Paddy was playing club cricket in Queensland," Ellis revealed.
"I've never seen him without his foam rubber (a piece of equipment used to warm up and stretch).
"His nickname back home is The Tin Man, because he's always sore.
"I've roomed with him on this trip (against the Sixers) and he's always on the foam rubber, I don't think I've seen it out of his hands the whole time we've been away (laughs).
Dooley has taken nine wickets in the Hurricanes first four matches of the BBL season at an average of 9.44, including a best of 4-16 against Perth Scorchers on December 19, which helped his side to an eight-run win.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.