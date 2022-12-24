Tears flowed as a convoy of 50 trucks rolled through Wangaratta on Christmas Eve morning, each honking their horns to honour cancer patient and former truckie Richard Slee.
Mr Slee, sitting in his wheelchair about 500 metres from the Wangaratta hospital on the roundabout where Green and Rowan streets meet, was flanked by about 100 supporters who gathered as part of his surprise Christmas gift.
The 61-year-old's son-in-law John Taylor said Mr Slee started to suspect something was afoot when people started crowding around and watching the roundabout intently.
"He's in great spirits today, a really good mood," Mr Taylor said. "He knew something was up so I just said, we've just got the Wangaratta strippers coming in the middle of the road for you mate, as a Christmas present."
Then two minutes later the trucks rolled past on time at 10.30am, drivers respectfully giving one toot as they passed Mr Slee.
When asked later if the truck procession was better than a strip show, Mr Slee joked: "It would have been bloody better if I was driving them, but you know."
Twenty years ago Mr Slee was diagnosed with Budd-Chiari syndrome, a rare condition caused by blockage of hepatic veins. Then six years ago he was diagnosed with spinal cancer.
Mr Slee's wife, Tracy, said Mr Slee was given just three years to live when he was diagnosed with the blood disease.
"He's been a truckie since he was 21 but he just had to stop when the cancer kicked in, but once a truckie, always a truckie.
"When he was diagnosed 20 years ago, was only given three years to live but he's still here, he's a battler.
"The cancer's in remission but the blood disease is getting worse and on top of that, he's just had six strokes.
"He's lost all movement on his left side."
Mr Taylor said after the procession: "That was way better than I thought it was going to be - I was scared there were only going to be a few but then we get this turnout.
"There were at least 50 that rolled through and the crowd behind him was pretty impressive too."
