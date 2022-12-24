The Border Mail
Wangaratta cancer patient greeted by convoy of 50 trucks for Christmas

By Ted Howes
Updated December 24 2022 - 3:18pm, first published 3:00pm
John Taylor with his father-in-law Richard Slee check out the spectacle of 50 trucks rolling past as they honour Mr Slee's long involvement with the trucking industry. Picture by James Wiltshire

Tears flowed as a convoy of 50 trucks rolled through Wangaratta on Christmas Eve morning, each honking their horns to honour cancer patient and former truckie Richard Slee.

Ted Howes

