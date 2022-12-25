The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Business Wodonga chief executive Graham Jenkin upbeat about High Street as new businesses bring vibrancy

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
December 26 2022 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The expansion of Chemist Warehouse into the former Wodonga vaccination hub building on High Street is exciting news for owner Maria Constantinou and her team. Picture supplied

The conversion of Wodonga's COVID vaccination hub back into a place of business has helped bring shoppers into the Border city's main street.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beau Greenway

Beau Greenway

Journalist

I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.