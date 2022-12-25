The conversion of Wodonga's COVID vaccination hub back into a place of business has helped bring shoppers into the Border city's main street.
That's the message from Business Wodonga chief executive Graham Jenkin, after the recent takeover of the High Street building by pharmacy franchise Chemist Warehouse.
A resurgence in trading for the city this festive season has also been helped by the addition of new clothing stores.
B-Cut Clothing, which specialises in corporate uniforms and trade wear, has opened next to Chemist Warehouse on the other side of Sesame Lane's entry.
The Stable Door has also recently started further south on High Street, near the post office, and features top Western brands such as RM Williams and Akubra.
Women's wear retailer Armadio Style Collective has relocated from its previous location on Elgin Boulevard opposite the Mann Central complex to a larger store next to The Stable Door.
"It is exciting to see new businesses opening up along the street because it does give it vibrancy," Mr Jenkin said.
"When you head down the street now, there are a lot more people there. I think there's a lot more happening in High Street and surrounds.
"I think Chemist Warehouse is a bit of a destination store for many, so that brings people into the centre.
"I was actually in a waiting room of a business the other day and a receptionist came in just on lunch time and said it was horrific getting a park, so that tells you there's people around.
Chemist Warehouse expanded from its previous High Street outlet into the vaccination hub building next door on November 28 and has employed 12 staff.
"This expansion has been in the pipeline for a long time. It is exciting for both the Chemist Warehouse team and the Wodonga community," a spokesperson said.
"This store adds to our two existing stores in Wodonga (Wodonga Plaza and Birallee Village Shopping Centre) and has been very positively received by the local community.
"Maria Constantinou (pharmacy owner) is equally excited about the new store opening and will be working with other pharmacists, in addition to the wider team, to offer great customer service and affordable healthcare to the community."
Furniture store Galllus and Rea is also new to High Street.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
