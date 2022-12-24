Shoppers were thin on the ground on Albury's Dean Street on Christmas Eve but many still made the trek to pick up those last-minute bargains.
Some, tired of buying goods online, even made their way across the Murray to pick up a few things seemingly not available in Wodonga.
Charmaine Lloyd brought her children Eli, Lilly and Chase on Saturday afternoon :
"We live in Wodonga, but I do my shopping in a bit of both but sometimes there's stuff I need in Albury, there's probably a wider range of things to choose from in Albury," she said.
"This was last-minute present shopping, not for the kids, but for other people.
"I'd just thought of few things, I've been busy at work and have a day off today so thought I'd better get the last couple of things.
"A lot of people were buying stuff online during COVID but if it's around town I prefer to go in and buy it that way."
