YOUR SAY: Isn't God's message of peace something we all strive for?

By Letters to the Editor
December 29 2022 - 9:30am
One readers says mentioning anything relating to Christianity over Christmas seems to bring a reaction of outrage by some. Picture by Shutterstock

Isn't message of peace universal?

I fully agree with Philip Morton in that Christmas time is now cluttered with trimmings that hide the fact and meaning of Christmas. Mentioning anything relating to Christianity seems to bring a reaction of outrage by some. God's message was peace and goodwill toward mankind.

