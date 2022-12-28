YOUR SAY: Isn't God's message of peace something we all strive for?

I fully agree with Philip Morton in that Christmas time is now cluttered with trimmings that hide the fact and meaning of Christmas. Mentioning anything relating to Christianity seems to bring a reaction of outrage by some. God's message was peace and goodwill toward mankind.
Isn't that what we all strive to achieve?
Meanwhile, thank you Myer's car park, for using Christmas carols in their music last week.
Why do the courts keep allowing these low life dwellers of life's sewers to remain in society? This court order will never be adhered to.
Jail them, or put them in an institution where they belong, away from decent people.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Albury-Wodonga has become stagnant.
Albury needs to invest in a word class indoor aquatic centre that can be utilised by the wider community and host national events, catering to a wide variety of sports, leisure activities, educational development, and health care needs.
The advantages of this investment has a multitude of benefits and at the same time it will secure Albury-Wodonga's future for generations to come.
I have previously emailed local government members on this matter and they have been unwilling to take action. Instead they are more focused on contributing to "urban sprawl", no doubt lining their pockets.
The advantages of such a project is clear and you do not need to conduct a cost benefit analysis to see that.
The project would be a huge undertaking with the debt to be paid in full within five years (if not sooner).
The project has been posed before to local council taking into consideration Wodonga's interest. Yet, it was passed over to pour more money down the drain with current out-dated facilities.
It eludes me and others alike that such a facility has been overlooked time and time again due to local self interest and vanity.
Albury needs to take action in securing our communities.
