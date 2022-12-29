Yackandandah's John Garvin helps create history in Avatar: The Way of Water

SCUBA diving off the coast of Hawaii at night with the cast of the Avatar movie sequel was a mystical moment in time that will long live on for Yackandandah man John Garvin.
Charged with the task of teaching the actors to scuba dive in the ocean, Garvin and the team went to Florida Keys and Hawaii, the latter for a week.
"The whole cast was taken down on a night dive and we had these incredibly huge manta rays swimming above us," he recalled.
"They were so close to us we could have reached out and touched them.
"On another dive we were joined by a pod of humpback whales, which was incredible!
"These type of close encounters in the ocean were important for the actors to experience wonderment they could bring to the set later.
"Months later when we were in the sterile tank environment (on set), the actors could call on their emotional memories of being in the ocean."
As the supervising master diver on Avatar: The Way of Water, Garvin was part of the team that has revolutionised underwater storytelling on the silver screen.
The widely-anticipated sequel introduces new Na'vi characters called the Metkayina clan; they are deep-sea divers who have a connection with creatures of the sea, and can hold their breath under water for a long time.
Over four years Garvin worked between Los Angeles and New Zealand with director James Cameron to capture the water elements of the film.
He said most films that featured underwater scenes used a "dry-for-wet" method, which meant filming with the actor in a harness in front of a green screen, adding special effects like wavy hair and bubbles later.
Even if you're not a diver you'll watch dry-for-wet and sense that something's not right, and that can often be enough to sever the emotional connection with the character and even the story itself, he said.
"It was the first film which has managed to crack the code of underwater motion-capture," Garvin said.
"Avatar: The Way of Water makes a landmark technical breakthrough, not just for the underwater elements but also for those captured at the surface of the water.
"The biggest challenge was bubbles in the water because they're reflective.
"We had specialised ultra-violet cameras to track the marker dots on their wetsuits. But a scuba-diving bubble looks very similar to a sensor, so as soon as you have even the smallest amount of bubbles in the water, even the micro-bubbles that come off equipment as it's lowered into the water, it confuses the capture system.
"James Cameron actually describes it best, that as soon as the actor came close to the surface, it was like when a fighter jet disperses chaff to confuse a missile system, the cameras didn't know what to lock on to, the actor or the reflection.
"So we ended up using hundreds of thousands of floating balls to create a moving surface, which helped the motion capture take place, but allowed the divers to surface through.
"All of the things shot underwater had to be done on breath-hold."
Garvin said the actors had to break the golden rule in scuba diving and hold their breath.
He said all of the cast and crew had to be trained in breath-holding techniques.
They brought in Kirk Krack, one of the world's leading free-dive instructors, to train them.
Incredibly, Sigourney Weaver managed a six-and-a-half minute breath-hold.
"I was lucky enough to be in the water with Kate Winslet when she did seven minutes and 14 seconds," he said.
"The actors and crew learnt to slow their heart rate and go into a trance-like state to conserve their oxygen.
"Most people can hold their breath for one minute but with the right training - even after as little as a week - they can get to four or five minutes.
"But I can't stress it enough, it's not something you'd want to try at home in the pool!"
A commercial-diving supervisor for three decades, British-born-and-bred Garvin had worked on big, complex underwater film projects during the past 15 years.
He had already collaborated with Cameron on the 2011 feature film Sanctum before he joined his project to pilot the Deepsea Challenger to the ocean's deepest point and document it in 3D.
During the more recent filming, they shot Avatar: The Way of Water, as well as scenes for the third Avatar movie, which was set to be released during 2024.
Garvin said they did more than 200,000 dives all up, sometimes with about 400 people on the set.
He spent two years working in Los Angeles creating the animated side of the film and two years between Auckland and Wellington working with the actors.
He said the six tanks in Los Angeles and New Zealand were large but mostly no more than six metres deep (the biggest tank in Los Angeles, measuring 40 metres by 20 metres, was 10 metres at the deep end).
"Six metres was just a very comfortable depth," Garvin said.
"It didn't allow a lot of travel-time to get the actors down and back to the surface and, certainly for those long shoot days, where sometimes we'd be spending 12 hours-plus in the water, that was so important in helping to manage fatigue."
Some actors really took to diving; some got their full scuba diving certification and a lot of them came in on their days off to spend more time in the water!
Garvin said some of the cast and crew took to diving very naturally.
He said as a rule actors were good at taking instruction and generally fast learners.
"Some actors really took to diving," he said.
"Some got their full scuba diving certification and a lot of them came in on their days off to spend more time in the water!"
All Garvin's hard work didn't go unnoticed either: one of the marine biologists in the new film (played by New Zealand actor Jemaine Clement) had a familiar name in the movie.
"I was very flattered when Jim said he'd named a character Garvin," he said.
"It was then Garvin teaching scuba diving to Garvin the character!"
Living at Yackandandah with his Culcairn-raised wife and their son, Ben, now 11, for the past two years, Garvin said ducking across the ditch for filming was a breeze.
He said it also allowed him to test an underwater full facemask he designed for the Spider character at home.
"Spider was about 12 years old so I could test it out on my son Ben," Garvin said.
"He was the guinea pig for the Spider mask."
Having recently attended the Los Angeles premiere of the film, Garvin said it was a spectacular event.
He said the Dolby Theatre on the Hollywood Walk of Fame had huge marquees set up under ultra-violet light.
There were blue carpets - naturally - leading into the premiere.
"It was a pretty exciting night," he said.
"But it's great to be back in sleepy Yackandandah!"
Garvin rated watching the film at Regent Cinemas Albury Wodonga afterwards as a highlight.
"It was my best viewing experience," Garvin said.
"I had my wife, son, my wife's parents and friends watching it with me. I was away filming for the best part of four years so it was very satisfying to see it resonate so well with a local audience.
"It's a great movie you can take the family to and the best diving experience you'll get in the cinema."
The movie has been described as James Cameron's "love letter to the ocean".
Living the furthest away from the ocean in his life, Garvin said he also treasured the mountains and nature of the North East.
"I was inspired to go diving after watching The Abyss," he said.
"My son Ben is just learning how to dive now; it will be great to revisit places with him.
"I'm hoping the underwater elements of Avatar will resonate with a whole new generation. I hope Avatar will be a wake-up call for the younger generation of divers to keep exploring the ocean and protect it for everyone."
