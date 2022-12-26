The Border Mail
North East orchardists open for pick your own berries 10 days later than normal

Jodie Bruton
Jodie Bruton
December 27 2022 - 9:30am
High Grove Cherry and Berry Farmer owner Tony Iaria says they will open for berry picking on Thursday. Picture by James Wiltshire

THE delayed berry season throughout the North East will finally ramp up this week, buoyed by rising summer temperatures.

Journalist

Local News

