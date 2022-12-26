Tahlia Franke has more than 15,000 kilometres of competitive endurance riding under her belt.
That's an impressive record of time in the saddle for the 24-year-old Albury girl.
And yet while everyone else was gearing up for the silly season, Tahlia was saddling up for a more serious adventure - to the deserts of the Middle East to fine-tune her fitness with the world's best horses and trainers.
She's intent on pushing herself to the limits, chasing her dream to compete in the 2024 world championships at Monpazier in France.
That's recently seen her testing herself in the rugged desert terrain around the Dubai International Equestrian Centre.
Tahlia admits she was out of her comfort zone - and it had very little to do with being so far from home.
After all, this seasoned campaigner spent two years overseas in 2017 and 2018 competing in New Zealand, the US, United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia.
It's the pace of the riding in the UAE that tested Tahlia.
"I wanted to learn to manage horses - and my fitness - at a faster pace," she explains.
Unlike Australia (where horses sometimes walk, mainly trot and canter over varying terrain), endurance horses in Dubai are ridden at a "very strong canter" the entire race, which is upwards of 120 kilometres.
Tahlia, who is at "peak fitness" for the Australian season, was left bruised and sore from the speed - and saddles.
"It's a whole new ball game - it takes a huge toll on your body," she says.
"They only trot to change canter leads - that's how fit the horses are.
"If they see you walking, you'll have the horse ambulance beside you almost immediately.
"You can't train for that in Australia."
In Dubai, horses finish races at speeds averaging about 20 kilometres per hour; winning horses finish at speeds close to 30 kilometres per hour.
By way of comparison, Tahlia (and Kristie Taprell) claimed equal first place in Australia's most prestigious endurance race in July this year riding at speeds of about 16 kilometres per hour.
Tahlia was booked to compete in three races in Dubai but "annoyingly" a delayed flight from France saw her miss the first race.
In France she was based with highly regarded trainer Stephane Chazel, who has generously offered her a horse to compete and qualify for the world champs.
Tahlia rode 10-year-old mare Cindhaka in a two-star 120-kilometre race in "freezing conditions".
"She went really well even though it was very cold - and we've qualified for three-star next year," she explains.
Now while jetting around the world to train and compete on some of the world's best horse flesh might sound incredibly exciting, Tahlia insists it's "not all glamorous".
Endurance riding takes hard work, discipline, and there have been plenty of sacrifices along the way.
"I've worked my guts off for what we did this year," she says, referring to the Quilty triumph.
"I am self funding going to the world championships and I organised this trip to challenge myself and become a better competitor."
