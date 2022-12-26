Tyson Neander says a desire to test himself at the higher standard was the catalyst for signing at Lavington.
Neander has completed the majority of the pre-season so far at Lavington Sports Ground before committing to the Panthers last week.
The dangerous midfielder-forward crossed to Brock-Burrum from Rutherglen in 2019.
"I feel the time is right and I wanted to give it a go (O&M) before I hang the boots up in a couple of years," Neander said.
Neander, 27, played in the losing grand final against Osborne in his first year at the Saints in 2019 under coach Kade Stevens.
He revealed Stevens' previous ties with Lavington and a family connection were also instrumental in choosing Lavington in preference to junior club Wodonga.
"My partner, Brittni's (Williams) uncle Mick Richards is a premiership player at Lavington and has recently returned from overseas and is back involved with the club," he said.
"Obviously I played under Kade Stevens at Brock-Burrum and he enjoyed a lot of success at Lavington before heading to the bush.
"I know a few of the boys and after having a few chats with Schneid's (Adam) it just made the transition easy."
Neander is already a huge fan of Schneider who will lead the Panthers for a second season after narrowly missing out on finals on percentage this year.
"After my initial chat with Adam, I made my mind up straight away that I wanted to play under him," he said.
"I haven't had much to do with Adam previously but he's a legend in my opinion and his laid back approach really appeals to me.
"He's a ripping fella and I can see straight away why he is so popular at Lavington, especially amongst the playing group."
Neander has a reputation in the Hume league as a dangerous medium sized forward when resting in attack.
However, he had one of his less productive seasons in front of goal this year which he attributes to a lack of fitness and motivation.
"Personally, it probably wasn't my best season and it was disappointing from a team perspective to at least not make the preliminary final," he said.
"To be honest my fitness levels weren't up to scratch and my commitment levels weren't where they should have been either.
"It was just one of those years where I struggled for motivation."
The dangerous Neander said a change in scenery has already sparked a change in his motivation levels and he was prepared to play 'anywhere' at the Panthers.
"Hopefully I can form part of the midfield rotations and spend some time up forward as well," he said.
"But I will be happy to play anywhere.
"I'm just looking forward to a change, I want to improve my fitness and have a real crack at playing my best football.
"It's funny, I'm one of those players who is not a big fan of training and I especially hate running drills.
"But since I've started training at Lavington, I've really enjoyed it and my motivational levels have gone through the roof.
"I know Brock-Burrum is not far out of town but it just seemed like a chore driving out there for training this year.
"But being able to train in town just seems a lot easier and convenient.
"This year I was having to pick my son up from day care at 5.30pm and by the time I got out to training I was late and it had already started.
"So it was getting tough in that regard and another reason why I wanted to have a crack at the O&M."
ALSO IN SPORT
Despite previously despising training, Neander said he had enjoyed the pre-season so far under Schneider and alongside his new teammates.
"It's been a bit of an eye-opener for me," he said..
"It's just amazing the commitment level of the playing group and how many blokes are there to try and improve themselves and get better.
"Everybody is flying on the track at the minute and everybody there is giving 100 percent and just not rocking up and going through the motions.
"Don't get me wrong, it's hard work but it's still enjoyable at the same time.
"I think that is the key to any pre-season, doing the work but still enjoying it and not feeling like it's a grind most of the time."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.