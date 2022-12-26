The Border Mail
Wildlife shelter expects deluge of rescue call-outs during heatwave

By Ted Howes
Updated December 26 2022 - 6:03pm, first published 3:30pm
This three-month-old ringtail possum found separated from its mother is being cared for by wildlife rescuer Chris Lehman at his Baranduda home. Picture by James Wiltshire

With temperatures soaring close to 40 degrees over the next few days, a Border wildlife shelter is expecting a deluge of calls to rescue animals struggling to survive in the sweltering heat.

