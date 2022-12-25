Before departing for Australia, Englishman Sulaiman Hussain had visions of steaming conditions, lightning quick outfields and rock hard wickets with WACA-like bounce.
Upon arrival however, Mt Beauty United's import felt like he'd hopped on a plane, flew around in a giant loop and landed right back in Oxfordshire.
"It's been English conditions if I'm honest, wet wickets, wet grounds and I've felt at home," he said.
"The first thing I was looking forward to in Australia was playing on bouncy, quick wickets.
"I didn't do that until we played at Kiewa, that was probably the only good wicket - Bethanga had a nice ground too."
While flooding in the North East Border region put a literal dampener on Cricket Albury Wodonga's District competition, Hussain has taken to life as a Power player like a duck to water.
After the first three rounds were scratched due to rain, Hussain was able to get to work.
He top scored on debut with 43 in a two-wicket loss to Yackandandah in the first game of the season, and never looked back since to become the league's current top scorer with the bat.
Hussain has 266 runs at 53 at the Christmas break, ahead of Yackandandah's Jay Hillary (229) and Kiewa's Josh Bartel (223), with three half centuries to his name.
A stunning ton eluded him in the final game of the year as he blasted 90 off 78 balls to lead Mt Beauty to victory over Bethanga, but his dominance hasn't been restricted to batting.
The bullish Englishman has scalped seven wickets at 21 from six games, comfortable landing him the title of CAW District's most destructive all-rounder - a label he wishes to further refine on the bowling front.
"I didn't bowl much in the summer in England this year, I went back to my old team and they didn't really bowl me so getting overs in was my main thing when I got over here," he said.
"I knew I'd do the talking with the bat and I've always been confident in doing that, so for me it was more important that I could get my bowling going again and get overs every week."
I knew I'd do the talking with the bat and I've always been confident in doing that, so for me it was more important that I could get my bowling going again and get overs every week.- Sulaiman Hussain
Mt Beauty United currently sits mid table in fifth spot at the break, but have appeared dangerous in all outings despite a slow start to the campaign.
Two close losses in the first two fixtures served as something of a line in the sand moment for the Power, who went on to win three of their next four games.
As far as aspirations span for Hussain, the personal ones are a bonus - it's the team game he's concerned about.
"Getting into finals and hopefully winning the final is the main thing for us," he said.
"As an international, that's sort of why you're here, to help the team win things so that was my main goal while I'm here to be fair.
"We got off to a couple of losses, tight games that we should have won probably, but then we fought back.
"I said a few weeks before Christmas that if we get three out of three wins going into the break, that'll set ourselves up for a good second half of the season."
Aside from cricket, Hussain has been carving it up with the blade in a different aspect.
He's been working as a butcher and has indicated he's thoroughly enjoyed the experience down under thanks to his teammate companionship at a time where being away from family can be especially tough.
ALSO IN SPORT:
"The boys are brilliant so it's always enjoyable if you get along with everyone that you're playing with," he said.
"That side of things has made it very easy to fit in as everyone has been so welcoming."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.