Animal rescues across the Border have shared their delight in their fundraising success with this year's Christmas period.
Dunroamin Animal Rescue raised more than $24,000 through gift wrapping, raffles and the sale of handmade items such as stubby holders at Wodonga Plaza.
Founder of Dunroamin Animal Rescue Lea Ash said it was a considerable amount of money raised in three weeks.
"All the proceeds go to assisting with the rescue and rehoming of cats and dogs," she said.
"We can't believe how much money we've raised.
"Last year we raised $8000, and the year before that, $6000. We've got an awesome fundraising team and the amount of work put in each year is just wonderful.
"We also had a raffle with around $4000 worth of gifts donated from different businesses and 10 winners."
Ms Ash said they took over the gift-wrapping service from Wodonga Dog Rescue three years ago, and they've exceeced expectations each year.
"It's the best fun wrapping gifts, and the generosity from the community is awesome," she said.
"One person donated $200."
Ms Ash said with the amount of money raised, the animal rescue would offer one animal per week to get desexed free of charge.
"It's becoming apparent," she said. "How much support we are getting, especially with how much money we've raised. Each penny we make goes back into the Dunroamin animals and to help our community."
Albury-Wodonga Animal Rescue also had gift-wrapping services in Albury's West End Plaza and Lavington Square.
Around 50 volunteers helped with the Christmas rush. Volunteer Rae Smith said although they had yet to count all the donations, it would total more than $6000.
"Many people struggled this year but were still generous," she said.
"People were making donations even if they had no presents to wrap.
"And everyone seemed happy enough to do so."
Ms Smith said the joy from wrapping people's presents made it a positive experience.
"We don't get grants or government funding, so we rely on the community's generosity. Some people have been coming back for years to use the gift-wrapping service, it's lovely to see, and special wrapping presents for people.
"It's great to see people's outlook on Christmas and talk to them about what they're doing for it.
"A lot of people are stressed out, but they end up walking away with a smile on their face after we have a conversation with them."
