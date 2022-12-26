The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

EPA Victoria charges company for storing soft plastics from REDcycle program at West Wodonga warehouse

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
December 26 2022 - 8:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Charges have been laid by Environment Protection Authority to RG Programs and Service regarding storage of soft plastics for the failed REDcycle recycling program. Picture supplied

The company behind the defunct REDcycle recycling program, which used a Border warehouse to store a stockpile of soft plastics, has been charged by the Environment Protection Authority and could be fined more than $100,000 for being unable to provide information on the quantity of material in its possession.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beau Greenway

Beau Greenway

Journalist

I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.