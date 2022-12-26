The company behind the defunct REDcycle recycling program, which used a Border warehouse to store a stockpile of soft plastics, has been charged by the Environment Protection Authority and could be fined more than $100,000 for being unable to provide information on the quantity of material in its possession.
EPA Victoria has charged RG Programs and Services with three counts of failing to comply with an EPA information gathering notice, which required the company to reveal the locations and amount of stored soft plastics.
This notice and other regulatory action followed EPA discovering quantities of soft plastics being stored in a Williamstown North warehouse in May.
"It is alleged RG Programs and Services only provided partial information of known storage sites in response to the probe," an EPA Victoria statement read.
"Additional information was obtained through investigations by EPA officers, including working directly with trucking and logistics companies.
"EPA is not satisfied there is a reasonable excuse for this non-disclosure, leading to the charges."
RG Programs and Services could be fined, with the maximum penalty for the infringement more than $165,000.
"Investigations are continuing, with the possibility of further charges for breaches of environmental laws, including waste duties," the statement read.
EPA announced last Friday it had identified another storage facility in Dandenong South, which brought the number of confirmed soft plastics stockpile sites linked to the program to nine.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
