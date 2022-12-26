Sydney Thunder will be without one of its stars for Saturday's Big Bash League extravaganza at Lavington Sports Ground.
Left-arm fast medium Fazalhaq Farooqi had his contract terminated by the club following an incident regarding the 22-year-old's behaviour towards female staff at the club.
Farooqi has returned to Afghanistan following an investigation by the Cricket Australia Integrity Unit, with Cricket NSW CEO Lee Germon stating his conduct didn't align with the club's behaviour standards.
"The behaviours displayed by Fazalhaq Farooqi sit outside our values and it was determined that his contract be terminated," Germon said.
"Our focus now is providing the necessary support to those affected by this incident."
Farooqi played four games for the Thunder, taking five wickets.
In the leadup to the New Years Eve clash at Lavington Sports Ground against Hobart Hurricanes, the Thunder faces Brisbane Heat tonight before a return fixture against the Heat on Thursday.
