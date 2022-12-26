A popular North East rodeo came roaring back on Boxing Day after two years of COVID cancellations, despite facing doubt just weeks out from its return.
The 67th edition of the Myrtleford Golden Spurs Rodeo welcomed around 2000 people on a scorching summer's day.
Incredibly, just six weeks ago, the main area was underwater due to flooding.
Rodeo secretary Darren Murphy said a huge amount of preparation work was required to ensure the venue was up to scratch for competitors and spectators.
"We actually had to pump water off it," he said.
"Because we haven't used it for three years, a lot of traffic has gone over it because there's a lot of other user groups out here.
"This is a professional sport, so the arena has to be to a certain standard and we were able to achieve that.
"The treasurer of the committee was actually on a vibration roller until it got dark to get it ready."
Mr Murphy said another challenge to get the event over the line was the struggle to find volunteers.
"The rodeo was started by the RSL back in 1954 and they did a great job and built all the infrastructure, then the Apex Club took it over until they got too old and now Lions clubs are getting to that point," he said.
"We seem to rope in a lot of Lions' ladies and their children are now working here, but they don't all live locally because most of them have moved to Melbourne to further their education.
"The crowd today was predominantly locals coming home for Christmas and they come to the rodeo to meet up with their school mates, so in that regard, it's a really positive event."
Benalla's Hayley Brandellero has been coming to the rodeo for 23 years and her four children haven't missed an edition in their lifetimes.
"We couldn't miss it. We just love it," she said.
"The kids' grandmother lives in Myrtleford, so we're over here at this time of the year. The funny thing is when my husband was a toddler, he came to the rodeo with his parents and had a picture taken for the newspaper and it was on the front page."
Mr Murphy said the involvement from the community highlighted why the rodeo was such an important event for Myrtleford.
"I keep asking myself all the times I've been challenged, why am I doing this to myself? It comes back to the greater good the rodeo brings," he said.
