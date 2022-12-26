The Border Mail's Andrew Moir has been pouring over what's been said this year, with brutal assessments and humorous thoughts in abundance.
NOT THE 'R' WORD
We don't use the work rebuild and don't like reading that either. Lavington's first-year coach Adam Schneider not offering any excuses after the club lost the bulk of its 2019 premiership squad
LIFE LESSONS
I've had a lot of friends pass away over the course of 25 years so I've seen ups and downs in life and I feel that's given me a good perspective on what's important. I've been through a separation this last couple of years and it's probably the hardest thing I've ever had to go through, and now I feel like I can relate even more when they come into my office, because we've had a similar experience. That's one of them, but it ranges from problems with school, problems with family, parents disowning them and injuries. As always, Wodonga Raiders' coach Marc Almond talks honestly and earnestly
300 NOT OUT
They used to call him man-child back in his junior days. He was always a strong kid, he always looked older than what he was. Daine Porter's dad Noel, ahead of his son's 300th game for his beloved Wangaratta.
DON'T NEED THIS
It's disappointing to see some of the comments, especially from ex-players who seem happy to stick the knife into the club. But honestly, why we are forging ahead this season is not for them, it's to save the 150-year history of the club. Wahgunyah president Darryl Hore after club's league-record 358-point loss to Dederang Mount Beauty in April
NO MERCY
No side ever took it easy on us, so I didn't expect the players to take it easy on them and I said to show no mercy. Dederang Mt Beauty coach Damien Jones after that win over Wahgunyah
COVID CHAOS
Yesterday was the most emotionally draining day I've ever had in footy, I looked up my phone last night and I lost count, it was over 100 calls in and out, it was emotional to navigate that. Raiders' coach Marc Almond after nine players were forced out of the Good Friday clash against Wangaratta Rovers
GOOD OLD DAYS
When I went back to the club to coach a second time, Kade would have his kids (Judd and Hudson) at training and he would leave them with his dad Trevor, who would have his hands full with injuries and rub-downs. Now Judd would take off and Kade would be still training and you would see Kade and Trevor have 'team meetings' about tracking young Juddy down. It was bloody funny, TK (Trevor) would jump the fence, looking for the kids, the players loved it. Former Corowa-Rutherglen coach Peter Tossol reflects on Kade Kuschert's career after he passed the club's games record of 333
SHOW ROLLS ON
The most important thing is to get a senior game up and if that means forfeiting reserves or thirds, so be it. We're committed to playing every weekend and clubs have got to be doing everything they can to make sure they're putting a side on the ground, as difficult as that can be. O and M general manager David Sinclair after COVID's influence on the Easter round
HIGH PRAISE
I've been coaching for a long time now, he's probably in the top five best athletes as a footballer I think I've coached. Corowa-Rutherglen coach Peter German on Kaelan Bradtke, German started coaching in 1995
PC, WHAT PC?
They're like wives mate, they don't have to give a reason. Myrtleford president Ian Wales when asked if AFL North East Border had given a reason for its decision to reject appeal for Ryan Griffen to carry less player points after not playing full-time since the AFL in 2018
DREAM OPPONENT
If somebody had told me a year ago, I'd play against Lauren Jackson (my idol) at her home court, I wouldn't have believed it. Lauren Jackson's direct opponent Annobeil Starr (Manly Warringah).
THIS SUCKS
Local footy has been sold a lemon. Time to go back to the old SportsTG system. O and M general manager David Sinclair amid growing discontent among the community sports fraternity across Victoria and southern NSW about the lack of coverage of country football and netball in metropolitan and regional newspapers, following AFL Victoria's decision to contract its results service to the PlayHQ operating service.
WHAT A DAY
I've heard it's been over 1000 days since the last win, they've been belted and belted last year, it's really emotional for our supporters, sponsors, just to get that win, it's just fantastic. North Albury captain George Godde after club snapped a 21-match losing streak.
UNCHARTERED TERRITORY
There were a few of the younger guys like myself that had never sung the song previously. It was fairly funny because I was looking at a few of my team-mates who were the same and there was a lot more mumbling than singing going on. North player Callum Pattinson after that win.
NICE TOUCH
Hats off to Holbrook. It's a win-win. Everyone enjoys themselves, everyone gets a game of footy and at the end of the day, we can all sit down and have a beer together. That's why you play community sport. Lockhart vice-president Abe Wooden after Holbrook lent some of its players so the reserve grade game could go ahead.
TAKE A BREAK
I wasn't going to play at all after leaving Melbourne, I was going to have a break for mental health reasons. I definitely had it (confidence) when I first got to Melbourne, somewhere in that first season I lost. Jack Craig after indicating he will take a step back with his cricket
IT MUST HURT
That's the third time it's happened in two years, so I'm used to it by now. Wangaratta Rovers' youngster Jace McQuade after his kneecap dislocated
FAMILY FUN
It was a big thrill and to be honest right up there as one of the proudest moments of my life. I would even compare it to the birth of my kids. Chiltern's Wayne Shannon after debuting with son Will in win over Rutherglen
LUCKY ESCAPE
Someone was definitely watching over me because I should have been dead. Wahgunyah reserve grade coach Marcel Meunier after being knocked out by a falling tree which almost left him paralysed.
TOUCH OF CLASS
Football clubs get a bit of a bad rap sometimes but they're really good at helping mould a young bloke into a good man. I think I've become a pretty good person out of it all. Looking back now, it's given me some good discipline in business as well, so it's definitely helped shape me as a person. Wangaratta Rovers' Shane Gaston after his 200th game
ADAM ON 'AKER'
I thought Aker was fantastic for my development and I wouldn't be the player I am without his influence. Barnawartha's Adam Elias, who debuted under Brownlow medallist Jason Akermanis at North Albury in 2013
ALSO IN SPORT
OLD SCHOOL
I didn't like cheats, I didn't like someone who would king-hit, I'd go as hard as you want to go, face to face, tackle for tackle. I dealt out respect and I'd like to think if you deal out respect, most times you would get it back. North Melbourne premiership player and Ovens and Murray Hall of Famer Peter Chisnall
GOOD WRAP
It's a lot more physical than what I experienced in Adelaide. In the Ovens and Murray you're representing your town and the people and supporters are very passionate, where as in the city you're playing for a club. Ovens and Murray netball rep Ellie Cooper
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.