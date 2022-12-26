Wangaratta has signed former AFL player Patrick Naish in a huge recruiting coup.
The Magpies announced the signing of Naish on Monday in a massive boost to their hopes of claiming back-to-back flags for the first time since 2007-08.
Naish was delisted by West Coast in September and played 11-matches with the Eagles this season.
The 23-year-old is the son of former Tigers and Port Adelaide forward Chris Naish.
He also played nine matches for Richmond between 2019 and 2021 - predominantly on a wing - before joining the Eagles.
The signing of Naish is expected to cover the gaping hole left by the departure of Joe Richards who was drafted by Collingwood last month after his outstanding season for the reigning premiers.
Naish was drafted by Richmond with pick 34 in the 2017 AFL national draft and made his debut for the club in round 12 of the 2019 season.
He joins Cam Ellis-Yolmen arriving at Wodonga Raiders as the two biggest signings of the O&M off-season so far.
Geelong great Steve Johnson being appointed coach of Yarrawonga is the biggest off-field coup.
