He was depressed and couldn't get out of his self-proclaimed rut.
Living an unfulfilling life with no purpose meant Matt Williams wanted out.
He felt he had failed - both himself and his one-year-old daughter - through destructive patterns he described as "a way to cope".
But something shifted.
He knew what he was doing no longer was what he wanted. He knew his purpose was far greater than what he ever knew to be and that living a life of depression was not the role model he wanted to be for his daughter, Piper.
He knew that in that moment of despair nothing would change if nothing changed.
He then spent five years working on himself, through exercise.
It was from this he regained hope.
"When you live life depressed sometimes it feels there's no way forward, but it's a turning point when you know what you've been doing is no longer working," Matt said.
The now disability support worker gives credit to becoming a father.
"For me, when I had my daughter six years ago, I made a promise when she was born that I needed to say goodbye to my old self and that's what I've done ever since," he said.
The 28-year-old said the year after his daughter was born, in 2017, was the darkest point in his life.
He understood things would get out of control if he didn't tackle it all head-on, but he didn't know how to change.
He also knew he wanted to make a difference to other people's lives but wondered how when all he wanted to do was "take the easy way out".
"I felt like I was failing as a parent. It led me to quitting my job and not wanting to be alive," he said.
Matt said although it might seem like a cliche, exercise was his savour.
"It was a turning point for me," he said.
"I was able to let all my emotions out from a workout with my personal trainer, Sharon Martin.
"She used to always tell me I'd be great as a personal trainer.
"But I never saw it. I was happy working as a mechanic, but of course I felt empty and I felt surely there's more to life than just this."
Matt said his childhood was a loving one, although "I was a ratbag and never listened".
He grew up on a farm at Allans Flat with his parents, Tom and Sandra Williams, and sister, Jess, who is three years older.
Matt said his parents were always hard workers, so this was the way he chose to tackle life.
"My dad taught me right from wrong, he is my role model for sure," he said.
"He would tell me 'if you want to get anywhere in life, you need to work for it' and that's what I've learnt, you won't get anything handed to you."
Navigating a work-life balance came with its challenges for Matt, having just fallen into a career after leaving school at Catholic College Wodonga, in year 11.
"I was told if I was going to leave I had to get a trade, so I tried becoming a plumber but there wasn't much work, so I thought becoming a mechanic would make do," he said.
His dream as a youngster though was "what every boy's dream was", to become a firefighter.
"But being on the tools helped me meet people, although I began to feel burnt out," he said.
"Five years ago, I wanted to end my life. Now I want to help others so they never feel the way I did.
"Although life has been a rollercoaster, I find a real sense of joy waking up everyday."
Matt said he had to grow up in order to grow.
"I was looking at another career and tossing up between becoming a social worker and a disability worker. I had no experience for either and it was very new to me," he said.
Matt said he found a job in the sector last March.
"Later on, I ran into my now boss, Aaron Morgan, who owns Aaron Morgan Active Therapy, at a coffee shop and my life changed in that moment," he said.
"It's inspiring listening to the way people in the disability sector talk about what they're so passionate about, and I wanted to feel that. I wanted to do better.
"After meeting Aaron and seeing what he did - mixing exercise with NDIS clients - it gave me a real sense of gratification and I fell in love with it.
"I had no experience but now it's the best thing that's happened to me."
Matt said it all came down to "the little things in life".
"Hard work will always pay off and helping make a difference in other people's lives, changes you, it shapes you," he said.
