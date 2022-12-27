ON the day my eldest turned 16 this year, my mum was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease.
The timing was uncanny.
As a universe of possibilities was opening up for my daughter, my mum's world was closing in on her faster than we could ever have imagined.
The diagnosis itself wasn't entirely a surprise.
Mum, who is only 73, had been struggling with daily tasks like shopping and banking and suddenly became forgetful in a way we'd never quite seen before.
In Wangaratta in May to watch my daughters in a dance competition, Mum left her mobile phone at home and then her bag in the car after lunch when we went back into the theatre.
She never went anywhere without her phone or bag.
Suddenly she was mixing up her medication even though it was supplied by the chemist in a Webster pack.
Medical appointments became impossible to navigate even with family, friends and neighbours taking charge.
We booked Mum for testing with the Cognitive, Dementia and Memory Service; the same clinic that only two years earlier had ruled out major cognitive decline.
But two years can be a long time especially with a global pandemic in the mix.
While we waited for the memory testing to be done and the results to be processed, we tried to streamline her home to simplify daily living.
Together we reduced two wardrobes full of clothes down to one.
Instead of having two dozen pairs of long pants in black, navy and white, we culled to one dozen pairs of long pants in black, navy and white.
We applied the same process to jumpers, coats, jackets, pyjamas, T-shirts and tops.
I now know my accumulation of navy striped tops is in my DNA!
Mum and I went through her collection of fabric and sewing supplies, gathered over decades.
We donated the fabric and thread to Boomerang Bags and the craft odds and ends to a charity store.
In a nice gesture, Boomerang Bags - Albury Wodonga and Surrounds dropped off four bags for Mum made using her vintage fabric as a gift just before Christmas.
We also shredded years of old paperwork and sorted photos and sentimental items into smaller tubs.
I felt lucky that all of Mum's belongings were pretty well in order and we were simply reducing the amount of things rather than starting from scratch on endless amounts of odd items.
I felt even luckier that Mum was part of the decision-making at every stage.
I first stumbled across Swedish Death Cleaning a couple of years ago. Once you reach the end of middle age, you get rid of all the stuff you've accumulated that you don't need anymore - so that no one else has to do it for you later.
Having written about Minimalism ad nauseum, I'm always trying to keep tabs on the amount of stuff I own.
That's according to Margareta Magnusson, author of the book, The Gentle Art of Swedish Death Cleaning: How to Make Your Loved Ones' Lives Easier and Your Own Life More Pleasant.
"Death cleaning is not about dusting or mopping up; it is about a permanent form of organisation that makes your everyday life run more smoothly," Magnusson writes.
"And you may even find the process itself enjoyable.
"It is a delight to go through things and remember their worth."
When Mum's diagnosis came through, there were two pieces of key advice aside from medical management.
Firstly, we should buy a dementia clock for people living with cognitive impairment.
Secondly, we were told to declutter her home to reduce decision-making and simplify daily life.
There wouldn't be a person alive who wouldn't benefit from the latter.
