A Corryong teacher of almost 15 years is continuing her passion for hospitality beyond the classroom.
Nadia Edwards has taught at Corryong College for more than a decade across various subjects, most recently the VET hospitality program, but has made the decision to start a portable coffee business, Cozza Coffee.
The outgoing Upper Murray Football Netball League operations manager wanted a lifestyle change and recently purchased a van to sell coffee from and provide employment opportunities for young people in the Upper Murray community.
"The school has a little coffee trailer and I take my students to the local markets to make coffee, but it takes up a lot of my own time outside of school hours to do all that and the girls are doing it for free," she said.
"The community often wanted someone to be doing it, but I would constantly be telling them 'no', because it was a school thing.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"I was wanting a bit of change in direction, because I'm resigning from my league manager's job soon and I'm going on long service leave with school in March.
"The hospitality program isn't running next year, so I thought I would take the plunge because I've always thought about getting my own van and that's what I did."
Corryong is often shortened to 'Cozza' by locals, which combined with Mrs Edwards' love of alliteration, provided the inspiration for the business' name.
Mrs Edwards said she was in talks about setting up her van for the four-day Man from Snowy River Festival at Corryong in April, while other events are also on the radar.
"I hope to be moving around a little bit. I've had some offers from different businesses about coming to park near them, depending on what time I want to start," she said.
"I still intend to use the school trailer for training, but if I decide to take some kids out with me, they can be paid or it could be a school-based apprenticeship or traineeship."
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.