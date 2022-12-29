The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Corryong teacher Nadia Edwards takes knowledge from classroom to business with opening of Cozza Coffee van

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
December 30 2022 - 3:40am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nadia Edwards and student Mia Saxon, who recently finished a Certificate II in Hospitality, in the Cozza Coffee van. Picture supplied

A Corryong teacher of almost 15 years is continuing her passion for hospitality beyond the classroom.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beau Greenway

Beau Greenway

Journalist

I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.