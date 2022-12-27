Even the trees are old at the Jindera Pioneer Museum.
The great breadth of their trunks branch up and out to wide canopies of leafy greenery in the museum's grounds, providing welcome shade to visitors during the hot summer months.
And it's this inviting oasis that is in part the catalyst for a twilight opening on January 27 from 6pm to 10pm.
Museum curator Chris Edgar says the evening event is a chance to celebrate summer in the lovely grounds of this historic attraction.
"It's just such a nice setting - you can enjoy sitting out in the grounds in the evening because even if it's been a really hot day, the garden is just so pleasant with all the shade trees," Ms Edgar said.
Bookings are open for the event, which will include live music from local band White Line, catering and bar facilities.
Ms Edgar said the Friday opening would be "a really relaxed night and I think it will be very well received".
The museum is also seeking registrations from artisans and crafts people for its Forgotten Trades Festival on February 26, 2023.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.