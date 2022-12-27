Albury businesses were run off their feet as Boxing Day shopping returned to pre-pandemic levels for many retailers.
The popular post-Christmas tradition was back in full swing after two quieter than normal years brought about by COVID restrictions.
Good Games on Dean Street took around $7000 in sales for the day, which manager Luke Edmondson revealed was just below what it would make in a week.
Mr Edmondson said popular purchases included Wingspan, Betrayal at House on the Hill, Cascadia and Catan, while party games such as Cards Against Humanity and Cooked Aussies were also big sellers.
"I've been here for five years and we were back to pre-COVID numbers in terms of busy-ness," he said.
"It was really nice to see the amount of people that came along for a look.
"Today hasn't been as crazy as Boxing Day, but all of our regulars are probably just waiting to come in for their regular events."
Boutique clothing and giftware retailer Hello Darling opened its Dean Street and Myer Centrepoint stores for just four hours on Boxing Day, but both were busy, despite not running an official sale.
"We do a lot of vouchers over December and it's really what we wait all year for," owner Nadine Trist said.
"The staff were amazing and all worked extra days and hours and we got through.
"I think a lot of people are probably ready for a break. I would normally be closed, but we just do so many vouchers over December that I want people to be able to come and spend them.
"At one point, there was 38 people in here, which doesn't sound like a lot, but when you're used to living through COVID, that's a lot."
Ms Trist said the Albury shops were busy again on Tuesday and her Wodonga and Beechworth stores would reopen today after a break.
Skate clothing and accessories outlet Timmy G's had a quieter Boxing Day and owner Tim Goddard considered the warm weather a major factor.
"It was a bit slower compared to usual. Tuesday was reasonable, a bit less than Boxing Day, but we were definitely slower compared to other places," he said.
Albury's Myer store reported another strong Boxing Day.
"The Myer stocktake sale has proved incredibly popular once again with our customers who've taken advantage of some of our best offers this year," a Myer spokesperson said.
"Categories such as beauty, women's and men's fashion and homewares have been a huge hit.
"Customers can continue to take advantage of some fantastic offers both in-store and online."
