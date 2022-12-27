Intruder caused nearly $10m in damage by opening fire hydrants

A man who caused nearly $10 million in damage to a high rise building later attended Albury Police Station and said he feared Premier Daniel Andrews was plotting against him.
David Glowacki told Albury officers he had fled Victoria as his life was in danger.
He was taken to Nolan House on August 28 last year, but left after fearing he would be injected, and was again taken in after acting bizarrely at a Wodonga Coles.
He spoke of flooding a building and said Chinese people were hiding in a room with hundreds of computers.
Glowacki had attended a large apartment building in Melbourne's Lonsdale Street on August 26.
He entered through a fire escape and opened hydrants on levels 16 to 39, activating an alarm and leading to hundreds of residents evacuating.
Fire crews were unable to walk up the stairs due to the volume of water flowing down.
The damage was assessed at $9.75 million, up from an earlier assessment of $2.76m.
Glowacki was linked to the incident by a fingerprint at the scene.
The Melbourne man, aged 53, was charged with property damage and burglary after being released from Nolan House.
He appeared in Albury court before being extradited to Victoria.
The County Court earlier this month heard Glowacki, whose mother lives in Tocumwal, had clearly been mentally unwell at the time of the incident.
Judge Claire Quin noted his mental health issues reduced his moral culpability.
"Generally, it is the extent of physical damage caused that determines the seriousness of offending so in that regard this offending is at the higher level of seriousness for this type of offending," she said.
"However, there was no planning and the offending was not motivated by greed or malice.
"Your moral culpability for this offending is reduced given your mental health at the time of the commission of the offence."
Glowacki, who served 95 days on remand, was ordered to receive mental health treatment as part of a community corrections order for three years.
