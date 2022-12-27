The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Intruder caused nearly $10m in damage by opening fire hydrants

By Local News
Updated December 27 2022 - 5:47pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A still image taken from a video of the flooding.

A man who caused nearly $10 million in damage to a high rise building later attended Albury Police Station and said he feared Premier Daniel Andrews was plotting against him.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.