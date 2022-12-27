Young men are most at risk of heat sickness, says a Border general practitioner, as end-of-year socialising combines dangerously with severe heat.
Dr Rebecca McGowan is a general practitioner with decades of experience in Albury and Wodonga health and hospital services. An educator in preventative health, she says heat stress is fatal in up to 80 per cent of cases.
It comes as the Bureau of Meteorology forecasts two more days of a heatwave that has brought 37-degree temperatures to the region, with 45-degree warnings in place for several southern towns.
"People think it's OK to go out into the water, it's OK to start drinking beers in the middle of the day because I'm young - dare I say it - I'm male and I'm robust," Dr McGowan said.
"These hot days are not the time to hoe into the alcohol. Alcohol will dehydrate you very quickly. You put the two together and it is a disaster.
"Heat in our Border area is a real killer."
Dr McGowan said the rush of the Christmas-New Year period often clouded people's judgement, with some making life-risking decisions to save a few minutes.
In NSW and Victoria it is against the law to leave a child unattended in a car, where temperatures inside can double within minutes. There are also offences associated with leaving an animal unattended inside a vehicle when outside temperatures climb above 28 degrees, which can result in fines or demerits.
"Last week I was going into Kmart in Wodonga and I saw a kid in a car with the windows down," Dr McGowan said.
"People think if you have windows down you can leave a pet or a kid in the car - you cannot. It's so distressing trying to manage kids after they've been cooked in a car."
The health advice on heat stress is largely predictable: avoid being outdoors during peak heat; stay informed of weather forecasts and emergency warnings; stay hydrated; and cover yourself in protective clothing and accessories.
Dr McGowan said the advice often went unheeded, particularly when alcohol was thrown into the mix. She said preventing heat stress also had unmeasurable health benefits, such as reducing pressure on emergency services like hospitals where patients risk exposure to other airborne viruses.
"In the Border area, we are used to natural disasters that are obvious like fires and floods. In one way that's bad but in one way it is good because a lot of heat deaths are preventable," Dr McGowan said.
"If we just say, 'drink water', that is meaningless.
"Tie water into everything you're already doing ... one tea or coffee, one glass of water; one beer, one glass of water."
