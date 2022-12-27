The Border Mail
Home/News/Health

Boozy socialising an added risk amid heatwave, says preventative health expert Rebecca McGowan

AG
By Alice Gifford
Updated December 27 2022 - 3:31pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Albury general practitioner and preventative health expert Dr Rebecca McGowan says alcohol and the rush of the Christmas-New Year period often clouds good judgement. Picture by Mark Jesser.

Young men are most at risk of heat sickness, says a Border general practitioner, as end-of-year socialising combines dangerously with severe heat.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AG

Alice Gifford

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.