Ben Reid concedes former Richmond and West Coast wingman Patrick Naish is unlikely to play a major role in the club's flag assault next year.
Naish recently signed with Box Hill in the VFL and has also nominated Wangaratta as his second club.
Reid revealed the Magpies were able to sign Naish through his connection with Morris medallist Callum Moore with the pair spending time together at Punt Road.
Naish's father, Chris, also made his senior debut at Norm Minns Oval as a 15-year-old before going on to play 161-matches at the elite level for Richmond and Port Adelaide.
"We have been talking to Pat for a little while and he has got a good relationship with Callum Moore and they obviously played at Richmond together," Reid said.
"He also has family ties at the club with his father one of the youngest players in the club's history to make his senior debut.
"We are under no illusions that we don't expect to see too much of Pat with his VFL commitments.
"If he plays a handful of matches for us - that would be great.
"If not, we just hope he enjoys being around the club when he comes up here and see how he goes in the future."
After playing 20-matches in the AFL including 11 for West Coast this year, Naish would have been the ideal replacement for midfield ace Joe Richards who was recently drafted by Collingwood.
ALSO IN SPORT
However Reid said the club would rely more on recruits Murray Waite and Cam Barrett and the emerging young talent to help cover the gaping hole left by Richards' departure.
"Realistically it's going to be tough to replace Joe with one player," Reid said.
"The way I look at it, it creates an opportunity for the younger guys coming through.
"We have got guys like Fraser Holland-Dean who had a really good season but missed out on the finals series.
"Jackson Clarke played predominantly as a defender before he joined us this year where he spent the season as a midfielder and will play as a mid again next year.
"Daniel Sharrock will be better again after coming back from a knee.
"We have recruited Murray Waite who can play as a midfielder and Cam Barrett as well who will rotate through there.
"So while Joe will be a huge loss, we certainly feel that we still boast a fair bit of depth through there."
The defending premiers face fierce rivals Wangaratta Rovers for their season opener on Good Friday.
The Pies last won back-to-back flags in 2007-08.
