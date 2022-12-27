Christmas car thieves caught by Albury police after dangerous driving

Three people have been arrested following a Christmas car theft.
A Holden Caprice was stolen from Wodonga on Christmas Day or Boxing Day before being driven across the border.
There were multiple sightings of the car in the Albury area while it was being erratically driven on Monday.
The badly damaged car was found in Kurnell Street in North Albury following several Triple-0 calls.
Police arrested three men aged 24, 26, and 27 at a Tyla Court home at Norris Park about 3.15pm on Monday.
The 24 and 26-year-old men were refused bail and will face court on January 4.
The 27-year-old was released pending enquiries.
