The Sturt Highway is closed in both directions following a serious multi-vehicle crash west of Wagga.
Emergency services responded to reports of a collision on the highway at Yarragundry shortly after 12:40pm on Tuesday.
A spokesperson for NSW Ambulance said paramedics were treating five people who were injured.
Fire and Rescue NSW crews, Volunteer Rescue Association crews and police are also on scene.
Limited information about the crash is currently available.
Eastbound traffic is currently being directed down Cloughs Road while eastbound traffic is being directed down Churches Plain Road.
Motorists are told to avoid the area if possible and take caution when travelling through the area.
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
