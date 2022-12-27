Federation Council has responded to accusations of misleading behaviour after it exhibited an incorrect version of a policy seeking to increase and reform councillor entitlements..
The draft Councillor Expenses and Facilities Policy was endorsed last month and seeks to amend the costs recoverable by councillors.
Neither version featured amendments canvassed by Cr David Fahey at the November extraordinary meeting, which include an increase in maximum travel expenses and doing away with logbooks for the mayor's car.
Cr Fahey took exception to the comments in Federation Ratepayers' submission, speaking at length at the December ordinary meeting where Federation Ratepayers Inc. members were in attendance.
"This rot has got to stop," Cr Fahey said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"We will not have this Secret Santa self-interest group, I would call it, because north of Urana I would doubt anyone even knows Federation Ratepayers group exists.
"We have wasted enough time and resources and staff time on answering this group. If they can't read a business paper or a long term financial plan, they need to do a bit of study."
"To suggest that we have to leave if we relieve financial gain would be ridiculous because there would be no-one in the room to make a resolution on that policy," Cr Fahey said.
"There are some other statements made in here which I find question my integrity."
A council report credited the community group with pointing out the version upload error, which it blamed on the mistake of a staff member and said was "very regrettable."
Council voted to re-exhibit the draft policy regardless of amendments proposed or made, in part to mitigate further challenges from Federation Ratepayers Inc. outlined in its submission.
The meetings have been plagued by technology interruptions, with livestreaming unreliable. A video of the final council meeting for the year was unavailable to stream for five days after the meeting concluded, with video of the expenses policy debate unrecoverable for the final upload.
