You won't find many golfers willing to play four rounds in a day.
But that's exactly what Albury's Chris Duck and his cousins Jack and Sam plan to do on Friday.
The trio face The Longest Day challenge at Howlong Golf Resort, where they aim to complete four successive rounds, 72 holes, from dusk until dawn, to raise funds for the Cancer Council.
Chris said they will tee-off at 5.30am, before completing the course three more times from 9.30am, 1pm and 4.30pm.
Four different family members will play a round each with them during the day.
"Obviously cancer has touched just about everyone," Chris said.
"Sam and Jack had an aunty die from cancer a few years ago and we had a mate we went to school with as well that sadly died when he was about 21.
"It's a good charity to be involved with.
"Sam and I live in Melbourne now, so we thought while we were all home, we'd do it together."
They dusted off the clubs on Christmas Eve for a round at Albury and Chris admitted he has plenty of work to do.
"In terms of handicap, Sam is the best out of us, followed by Jack and I'm by far the worst," he laughed.
"There will be plenty of banter and we'll have to try throw Sam off his game and get in his head early."
The trio have raised almost $3000 under the team name Mighty Ducks and aim to reach at least $4000.
To donate to the cause, visit longestday.org.au.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
