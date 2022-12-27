Allan Endresz has delivered on his promise to clear the name of star galloper Alligator Blood in a landmark Supreme Court decision.
Alligator Blood was last week reinstated as the winner of the $2 million 2020 Gold Coast Magic Millions 3YO Guineas.
The multiple Group 1 winner was previously stripped of the feature race after traces of the banned substance Altrenogest were allegedly discovered in a post-race sample.
In a massive win for Mr Endresz and his legal team, Racing Queensland and the Queensland Racing Integrity Commission (QRIC) have also been ordered by the court to pay legal application costs of more than $300,000.
The winner's prizemoney for the lucrative feature is $1.16 million.
Albury businessman Mr Endresz, who has been involved in dozens of litigation cases, admitted he was pleasantly surprised when the judge ruled in his favour.
"As most people would be aware, I've been involved in a lot of court cases," he said.
"I've only had one previous case in the past 24 years which I have won by the decision of a single round judge.
"So it's fair to say that I wasn't expecting the win last week and thought I would have to appeal.
"I found out last Thursday and to say I was ecstatic is an understatement.
"Even my legal team were a bit shocked that the judge ruled in our favour on every point of issue of law that we raised.
"It was a comprehensive win.
"The big fella certainly dropped off what I was hoping to get for Christmas."
IN OTHER NEWS
The decision is expected to have huge ramifications in the racing industry and creates a precedent where owners can challenge stewards' decisions.
"It is declared that the disqualification by the first respondent (QRIC) ... of the horse Alligator Blood from his first placing in race six of the Gold Coast Magic Millions meeting held on January 11, 2020 is void and has no effect," Justice Martin Burns said in his ruling.
Mr Endresz launched Supreme Court action in July last year citing that the owners were never given the opportunity to be heard by stewards in regards to the disqualification.
"We might change the face of racing now and give the balance back to the owners," he said.
"It was never about the money for me and I just wanted to clear the blemish next to Alligator Blood's name.
"I can't believe you can have people in positions where they can dictate and determine the value of your assets without a fair hearing.
"I'm going to the Magic Millions sales next month and Gerry Harvey has told me 'Gator's name is back on the honour roll which means the world to me."
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.