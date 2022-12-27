Swimmers are being urged to take greater care in the water following another Christmas drowning tragedy.
Mr Sadler, who was a father, had grown up in Culcairn and worked at the town's leather manufacturing business.
Albury and Border Rescue Squad captain Paul Marshall said the lake and Murray River were claiming too many lives.
He was concerned heavy rainfall in recent months had changed the Murray.
"There are a lot of contaminants, a lot of dirt and snags that have been washed into the river," Mr Marshall said.
"The water is going to be much more different this season and people have to prepare themselves for that.
"It's not going to be the nice Murray they had last year.
"Unfortunately over the last couple of years, drownings have been an almost yearly event."
Mr Marshall said the weir and river were "two different beasts" but were both dangerous.
"I think people underestimate the water and overestimate their skills," he said.
"We have our Respect the River campaign and we urge people to respect all waterways, and recognise the waters may have changed from year to year."
He said lifejackets were a good safety measure.
Victoria Police Superintendent Wayne Newman said there had been a spate of water related incidents in the state, including three drownings, multiple near drownings and 48 rescues from Sunday to Tuesday morning.
"This Christmas has become a devastating affair for the loved ones affected by these incidents, and I extend my sincere condolences to these families, whose lives have been changed forever," Superintendent Newman said.
"Any drowning is one too many, especially during the festive season, which is meant to be a time for celebration, not mourning."
