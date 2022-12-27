The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Lake Hume drowning victim identified as Culcairn father Kade Sadler

By Blair Thomson
Updated December 27 2022 - 6:55pm, first published 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Albury and Border Rescue Squad Deputy Captain John Osmond at Noreuil Park on Tuesday. Captain Paul Marshall is urging people to take care after recent heavy rainfall. Picture by James Wiltshire

Swimmers are being urged to take greater care in the water following another Christmas drowning tragedy.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.