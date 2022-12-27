Wangaratta's midfield maestro Abe Ankers is no certainty to play at Norm Minns Oval again next year.
Ankers has been flying in from Alice Springs to play for the Magpies for the past two years.
He arrived in the competition with a big reputation and didn't disappoint.
The 26-year-old was able to dazzle onlookers with his combination of blistering speed and finishing skills hurting opposition sides.
Highlighting Ankers' ability, he won the Magpies best and fairest in 2021, trumping high-profile team-mates Joe Richards and Callum Moore.
Magpies coach Ben Reid revealed the Magpies trump card is yet to commit for next year.
"Whether Abe plays with us again is still up in the air at the moment," Reid said.
"Obviously he still lives in Alice Springs and the travel factor is the hardest thing for him to cope with.
"We are hopeful that he decides to play with us again but will leave him alone until well into the new year."
