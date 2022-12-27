A plane that crashed into bushland southwest of Sydney on Monday, killing the two people on board, is believed to have begun its fateful journey in the Riverina.
Police on Tuesday said initial inquiries into the crash, which sparked a bushfire and emergency response at Appin, suggested the light fixed-wing plane took off from Temora.
Initial investigations by the Australian Transport Safety Bureau revealed the plane was not a mass-produced aircraft, but a small, two-seater plane from the United States with a Subaru engine.
IN OTHER NEWS
Two men are believed to be those who died in the crash.
They are yet to be formally identified but are believed to be aged 67 and 68.
Emergency services had responded to reports of a fire in bushland in the vicinity of Appin Road and Colliery Road at Appin shortly before 3pm on Monday.
Following an extensive search of the area, crews located a plane with the two men deceased on board.
Officers from the Campbelltown Police Area Command established a crime scene and are working with ATSB investigators as inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the crash continue.
ATSB Chief Commissioner Angus Mitchell said while the flight path was still under investigation, the plane may have been on its way to Wedderburn Airstrip in Campbelltown.
While the plane was originally registered in the United States, authorities are yet to determine how long it has been in Australia.
The ATSB will attempt to map the exact flight path of the plane and other details of the crash as investigations continue.
"It will be a painstaking process for investigators to piece together what they can from the site," Mr Mitchell said.
Police, investigators from the ATSB and Rural Fire Service personnel remain at the Appin crash site.
RFS firefighters are continuing to manage parts of the bush where fires were sparked by Monday's crash to ensure the areas do not reignite.
A report will be prepared for the coroner.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Andrew grew up in the western Riverina town of Hay and has strong ties to the region. He is a former DA journo who has a passion for breaking news and has covered everything from council and politics to crime and court.
Andrew grew up in the western Riverina town of Hay and has strong ties to the region. He is a former DA journo who has a passion for breaking news and has covered everything from council and politics to crime and court.
Illawarra Mercury trainee journalist and newest recruit.
Illawarra Mercury trainee journalist and newest recruit.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.