A search has resumed on Wednesday morning for a person feared missing in the Murrumbidgee River.
A NSW Police spokesperson said police were told a man was swimming at Wagga Beach about 8.30pm on Tuesday when he was submerged underwater.
Police have been told the man did not resurface.
Police were notified and were on scene at Wagga Beach with ambulance crews, SES, and the Wagga Rescue Squad on Tuesday night.
On Wednesday morning, police said no one had been located in the search, but no one had been reported missing either.
A NSW Ambulance rescue helicopter was also called in to help search the water from above using a spotlight,
The search went through the night, with multiple boats still searching the river about 11pm.
A drone was also used to help locate the possible missing swimmer.
His identity is unknown.
Anyone who was in the Wagga Beach area around 8.30pm on Tuesday, or has any information that could assist with the search is urged to contact Wagga police station on 6922 2599.
