Police investigate after man arrives at Deniliquin Hospital with gunshot wound to foot

Andrew Pearson
By Andrew Pearson
Updated December 28 2022 - 8:28am, first published 8:26am
Police investigate after man arrives at hospital with gunshot wound

An investigation is under way after a man presented himself to a Riverina hospital suffering a gunshot wound to his foot.

