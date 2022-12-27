Police investigate after man arrives at hospital with gunshot wound

An investigation is under way after a man presented himself to a Riverina hospital suffering a gunshot wound to his foot.
Police said officers from the Murray River Police District were called to Deniliquin Hospital about 9pm on Tuesday following reports a 39-year-old man had arrived with a gunshot wound to the right foot.
The man was later taken to Bendigo Hospital, where his condition is listed as stable.
Following inquiries, a crime scene was established at Hussey Lane and Macauley Street in Deniliquin, which will be examined by specialist officers on Wednesday.
Police said the incident is believed to be targeted.
Investigations are continuing.
Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact Deniliquin police station on (03) 5881 9299 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
