Bizarre tree-loppings to skirt powerlines have Beechworth residents as mad as a gumtree full of galahs.
Some locals have called for the removal of the trees, others say underground powerlines are the answer, while others insist now "is the time to go solar".
It was the strange reshaping of an English elm on Bridge Road that spurred one property owner to question the practice of electricity authorities' making powerlines safe while disregarding the aesthetic outcome.
"The blokes Ausnet contract to do this are just doing their job, and it's not the council's fault, but surely they can do better than this," Peter Rucins, who has lived in Beechworth for 70 years, told The Border Mail.
"They buggered up my tree around the corner - they just cut around the powerlines, leaving the other part weirdly lopsided - it looked like s---.
"So I just cut off the other side myself to balance it out."
A resident who lives next door to the Bridge Road elm tree, Nick Gardiner, said there was no easy solution to the problem that he said "has been around for years".
"I guess it's damned if you do, damned if you don't," Mr Gardiner said.
"You have to make them safe, but you're never going to please everyone," Mr Gardiner said. "I don't think anyone blames the council, electrical safety regarding trees shouldn't be their responsibility.
"Perhaps a bit more care could be taken, though."
Resident Phil Schroder said the root of the problem needed to be addressed.
"The expedient solution is just to get rid of the trees and replace them with newer ones, something a bit more suitable," Mr Schroder said.
"There's got to be a better solution than what we've got. The trees were there before the powerlines went up, but after the powerlines went up came the responsibility to make them safe.
"The ones in and around the powerlines should go, no one's going to pay to put the cables underground.
"There has to be a compromise somewhere but at the moment the only solution I can see is to get rid of the trees.
"I'm not having a whinge, I just want to air the problem - I think we can do better."
The issue caused a stir on community social media sites with some posters urging people to "move to self-sufficient solar power", and one saying: "The people who did this have no idea what they're doing".
Netizen Mark Walpole said: "I'd like to suggest that the council put, say, $5m aside over 10 years and gradually put the wires underground (co-funded by Ausnet).
"If the council can budget millions on rail trails and other infrastructure for use of visitors, then they can afford to spend $500,000 a year for the benefit of residents and visitors alike."
Graham Parton responded: "Good luck getting anyone on this page to agree to council spending millions to fix a problem that's not theirs. Why should they?"
Indigo Shire Council and Ausnet were both contacted by The Border Mail.
