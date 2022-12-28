The Border Mail
Wodonga's Raiders New Year's Eve event cancelled for 2022

By Sophie Else
Updated December 28 2022 - 11:59am, first published 11:35am
Club president Zennon McCarty said it costs around $20,000 for fireworks, rides and the carnival to be staged, and the cancellation would be a significant loss to the club this year.

The fireworks spectacular for New Year's Eve at Birallee Park has been called off just days out from the event.

