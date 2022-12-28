The fireworks spectacular for New Year's Eve at Birallee Park has been called off just days out from the event.
President of Wodonga Raiders Zennon McCarty said the club, which hosts the event in conjunction with council, made the difficult decision to cancel the annual display after one of the operators at Gardner's Amusements suffered a stroke.
"There won't be anything on at Raiders this year," he said.
"We couldn't find anyone to replace them to do the side shows on such short notice, so we had to decide not to run the fireworks this season.
"It takes a lot of man hours, and financially we will take a whack not having it, but that's the way it goes this year, unfortunately."
He said it was upsetting for the community.
"But it's not financially viable for us to go ahead and do it," he said.
"We are very keen to be back next year for the community New Year's celebrations."
President of Wodonga Raiders women's football club Malcolm Sang said it was a shame to have to made the decision so close to the event.
"[It's] not just huge for the club, but the community as well. It doesn't leave any options for young families on the border," he said.
