Beer Deluxe Albury is getting the party started with its Say No to FOMO New Year's Eve Party. Turn up from 8pm. The Commercial Hotel Albury will present Syndicate from 8.30pm while Tanswells Commercial Hotel, Beechworth, will host Glass Beams from the same time. At SS&A Albury, Stand and Deliver will perform from 8.30pm. Sodens will host its New Year's Eve Rock of Ages Party featuring Goliath and Rock City DJs from 9pm. Albion Hotel Albury will end the year with Pop Punk/Emo New Year's Eve from 7pm.