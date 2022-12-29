HIT UP
Big Bash League, Lavington Sportsground, Saturday, December 31, 3.30pm
Big Bash League will host home club Sydney Thunder against Hobart Hurricanes at Lavington Sportsground on New Year's Eve. Gates open at 2pm with the first ball at 3.30pm. There will be a post-match pitch party with selfies and signatures. The fixture has been made possible through a contribution from the NSW government's International Cricket Council T20 World Cup 2020 Legacy Fund, which has resulted in more than $6 million and 200 projects supported across NSW in the past four years.
RACE UP
Albury Harness Racing Club hosts New Year's Eve at the Paceway, Mate Street, Albury, Saturday, December 31, gates open from 5pm
Not long now until we bring in the new year! The first of seven races starts at 8.04pm with the last at 10.52pm. Fireworks from midnight. Gates open at 5pm, entry via the main gate on Mate Street only. Admission: adults $25, concession $15, 6-17 years $10, 6 and under free. No pre-sale tickets. BYO food allowed.
LISTEN UP
New Year's Eve live gigs, varied venues, Saturday, December 31, from 8pm
Beer Deluxe Albury is getting the party started with its Say No to FOMO New Year's Eve Party. Turn up from 8pm. The Commercial Hotel Albury will present Syndicate from 8.30pm while Tanswells Commercial Hotel, Beechworth, will host Glass Beams from the same time. At SS&A Albury, Stand and Deliver will perform from 8.30pm. Sodens will host its New Year's Eve Rock of Ages Party featuring Goliath and Rock City DJs from 9pm. Albion Hotel Albury will end the year with Pop Punk/Emo New Year's Eve from 7pm.
SIP UP
New Year's Day at St Leonards Vineyard, Wahgunyah, Sunday, January 1, 10am to 5pm
Kick off the new year in wine style. Spread out on the lush green lawns and enjoy live music (12-3pm). The St Leonards Kitchen will be open for lunch from noon but bookings are recommended: stleonardswine.com.au/st-leonards/the-kitchen
PICK UP
Wander out to High Grove Berry and Cherry Farm to top up on seasonal berries. Think raspberries, tayberries (cross between a blackberry and a raspberry), blackberries and blueberries. Snacks and homemade produce on offer at the kiosk. Closed New Year's Day.
STOCK UP
Albury Wodonga Farmers New Year's Eve Market, Gateway Village, Wodonga, Saturday, December 31, 8am to noon
Stock up on fruit and vegetables, herbs, honey, free-range pork, lamb, kimchi, artisan cheese, bread and pastries, coffee beans, pasture-raised free-range eggs, small goods, smoked meats and preserves.
